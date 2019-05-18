|
|
Gladys M. McNutt 1936-2019
83, of Dover passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. Born March 6, 1936 in Somerdale, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Edna Dessecker Seward. Gladys was also preceded in death by her husband, James L. "Jim" McNutt on February 10, 2003; daughter, Deborah McNutt; great granddaughter, Justice; three brothers and a sister. In her spare time, Gladys enjoyed sewing, quilting and crocheting.
A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, Gladys will be sadly missed by her children, Pamela (Don) McDonald of Gnadenhutten, Beckey Nelsen of Wadsworth, Dwight McNutt of Akron, James (Glenna) McNutt of Wilmot, Kenneth (Tina) McNutt of New Philadelphia; sister, Nancy (Rodney) Tomblin of Bolivar; 12 grandchildren 23 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 11:00 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Rev. Terry Livengood officiating. Interment will be at the Dover Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Gladys may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 18, 2019