|
|
Glen E. "Bogie" Watson, Jr.,
64, of Kimbolton entered into the gates of heaven walking on the streets of gold without his oxygen clanking behind him to meet Jesus face to face shouting "HALLELUJAH" on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Community Hospice, New Philadelphia. He was born Dec. 7, 1954 to the late Glen Watson, Sr. and Sarah Jane (Howell) Watson. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending all of their events. He was a committed deacon, Sunday school teacher, and member of Light in the Valley Ministries, Newcomerstown. His greatest hope was that his family, friends, and everyone would come to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.
He was married to Kim (Ford) Watson whom he joined in heaven. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Travis) Stocker of Port Washington; his son, Nathan (Justine) Watson of Kimbolton; seven grandchildren, Therron, Thayne, Torie, Xavier, Briar, Titus, and Gideon; two brothers, Jimmy and Rex Watson; and a sister, Mary (Jim) Toney all of Newcomerstown.
His wishes were to be cremated so there will be a memorial service celebrating his new life in paradise on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Light in the Valley Ministries with Pastor Ed Rexroad officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Light in the Valley Ministries, 101 W Canal St, Newcomerstown, OH 43832. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 27, 2019