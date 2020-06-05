Glenn Clifford Pringle
Age 82, of New Philadelphia died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in his residence. Born at Mather, Pa., on Jan. 3, 1938, Glenn was a son of the late Sherdon and Marie (Laya) Pringle. On Nov. 1, 1958, Glenn married the love of his life, the former D. Beverly Herron. Together the couple raised five children and shared in 46 years of marriage prior to her passing on Jan. 11, 2005. Professionally, Glenn worked in the HVAC field for many years and retired from Carpenter Heating and Cooling at New Philadelphia. He was also a skilled carpenter who in his younger years enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Glenn was best known as a familiar face at Midvale Speedway. He was an avid fan of Stock Car Racing and enjoyed following the NASCAR circuit. Daily, Glenn could be found spending his mornings with his friends at the Speedway Gas Station in New Philadelphia where together they caught each other up on the local happenings over a cup of coffee and a breakfast sandwich. Later in the day, Glenn enjoyed sitting on his front porch watching nature, waving at passersby and tending to his hummingbirds which visited frequently. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's activities. Above all, Glenn never met a stranger and had a wonderful sense of humor.
He is survived by his children, Charles (Amanda Baker) Pringle of Canton, Mark (Pam) Pringle of Dover, Jeff (Jody) Pringle of New Philadelphia, Russ Pringle of Strasburg, and Susan (Ed) Corpman of Tuscarawas. Also surviving are those who called him, Pap, his 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and those who referred to him as Uncle Ging, his and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Glenn was preceded in death by his siblings, Dolly Ankney, Dorothy Hixenbaugh, Eugene Pringle, Kenneth Pringle, and Ronald Pringle.
The family will greet guests on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 10–1 p.m. in the LifeWay Church at New Philadelphia. Pastor Larry Fletcher will lead a service celebrating Glenn's life in the church at 1 p.m. Cremation through the care of Geib's Tuscarwas Valley Crematory will follow. A private graveside service in the East Avenue Cemetery will take place at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Glenn by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 5, 2020.