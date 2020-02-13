|
Glenn D. Miller
age 87 of Columbus, died Monday Feb. 10, 2020 at Riverside Hospital. Glenn was born in Shanesville, Ohio on July 17, 1932 to the late Arthur and Ora (Burkey) Miller. He was a member of the Garaway HS Class of '50 and received his BS from Kent State University. After serving in the US Navy during the Korean War, he became an agent for the Allstate Insurance Company.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Cynthia Sue Miller; daughter, Lisa (Zach Antrim) Miller; son, Greg (Lisa) Miller; granddaughters, Julie (Ben) Gibson, Rachel (Chris) Kennedy, Sarah (Jeremy) Hendricks, Kristin (Chas) Bower, Deborah Miller; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Jaxon Gibson, Gracie and Brantlee Kennedy, and Cora Hendricks. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon, Mercator Club, and the American Legion.
Friends may call on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 1 p.m. TO 3 p.m. at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street Worthington, where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday. A graveside service will be held in Gnadenhutten Ohio on Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Glenn's honor to the Stephanie Spielman Fund. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
