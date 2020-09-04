1/1
Glenn E. "Hunter" Stull
Glenn E. "Hunter" Stull

88, of Port Washington, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with liver cancer. He was born October 10, 1931 to Emerson and Arietta (Fisk) Stull.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 40 years, Frances (Davis) Stull. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Marsha (Stull) Chander; sisters, Janet Seevers, Lucille (John) Meek, Louise (Carl) McComb; two brothers,

Donald (Addy) Stull and Emerson "J.R." Stull Jr. Glenn is survived by a brother, Franklin Stull; two sisters, Shirley Barthalow and Marlene (Richard) Quillen; four children, Cheryl (Curtis) Peoples, Randy (Rhonda) Stull, Cynthia (Jonas) Troyer, and Patricia (Stull) Beatty. Glenn has 10 grandchildren, Darcy (Dale) Gribble, Jason (Erin) Peoples, Joseph (Ashley Lehman) Peoples, Aaron (Dennielle) Stull, Ryan (Evan) Stull, Miranda Stull, Tara Sanders, Cory (Jennifer) Sanders, Christopher Troyer, and Debbie Troyer; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous special nieces and nephews.

Glenn "Hunter" Stull was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed shooting and reloading, and was a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan. He was baptized June 16, 2018 and attended St. Peter's Church in Oldtown Valley.

Services will be Monday, September 7, 2020 at 11 am at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown with Randy and Jim Stull officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Port Washington. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home. Military service will be conducted by Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard. Dinner will be held at 3640 Oldtown Valley Road, New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions may be made in Glenn's name to Community Hospice Truman House 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH

44663. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com

Addy, 740-498-8111

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 4, 2020.
