Glenn J. "Turk" Miller Jr.

Glenn J. Miller Jr. "Turk"

"Together Again"

70 of New Philadelphia, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Union Hospital. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Nelson Miller and Mildred Bartlam and was adopted by Mr. and Mrs. Riley. He married Alice Miller on July 18, 1998. she died November 8, 2009. He had worked for Martinelli Pools and Spa for many years.

He is survived by his children Elizabeth Miller of Dover, Glenn J. (Carol) Miller, III of Florida, Sarah Miller of New Philadelphia, Beth Ann of Florida, and Andrew Miller of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Morgan (DJ) Roden of New Philadelphia, Dre Hess of Ft. Drum, NY, Zilynn Zedi of Dover, Mercedee and Haylee Miller of Florida, Aubree and Bryson Beitzel of New Philadelphia, Kristen Millington of Florida and Miranda Boudreaux of Louisiana; great grandchildren, Jordynn and Avery Roden of New Philadelphia and Bayliegh Blankenship of Florida; sisters, Mildred Joseph and Trudy Griffin both of PA, Diane (Tom) Vandyke of NY and Lorraine Girardin of SC; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Nelson Miller, Jr. and George Bartlam and his great grandchild Zach Blackenship.

Family Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 6 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family will receive friends from 5-6 PM at the funeral with Face Masks being required and social distancing being observed.

Smith-Varns

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 30, 2020.
