Glenn L. Yost
79, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully, after a six year battle with Alzheimer's, March 25, 2019 in Strongsville. He was born Jan. 9, 1940 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to the late Roland and Helen (nee Hummel) Yost. Glenn served his country twice in the US Air Force. He then worked as a customer service manager for 34 years for NCR. Glenn was a longtime member of the Brunswick United Methodist Church, singing in the choir for over 30 years, chaperoning the youth mission trips to help repair houses and the NOMADS group. He was also a handyman known as "Mr. Fix It", even building his own sailboat. He enjoyed feeding and watching birds.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Bonnie (nee Murphy); daughter, Sherri (Rev. Ted) Buehl; son, Rev. Jim (Diana) Yost; dear grandchildren, Molly, Mary (Ramin), Tiffany (Ryan), Caroline, and Dana (Dalton); seven great-grandchildren, and brother, Donald (Vi) Yost. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry; and grandsons, Anthony and Andrew.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5-8 p.m. at the Waite and Son Funeral Homes, Brunswick Chapel, 3300 Center Road, Brunswick, OH 44212. Funeral Service for Glenn will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Brunswick United Methodist Church, 1395 Pearl Road, Brunswick. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Dover, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kemper House, 10890 Prospect Rd, Strongsville, OH 44149. Online condolences may be left at www.Waite
FuneralHome.com.
Waite and Son Funeral Home,
330-225-1770
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019