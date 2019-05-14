Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Wenger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn M. Wenger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glenn M. Wenger Obituary
Glenn M. Wenger

90, of New Philadelphia, passed away in New Dawn Health Care Center at Dover, on May 3, 2019 following a period of declining health. Born in New Philadelphia on Sept. 25, 1928, he was the son of the late Daniel and Elizabeth (Kuhns) Wenger. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School, Glenn joined the United States Army where he served during the Korean Conflict. Later, he joined the former Joy Manufacturing working as a laborer. Glenn was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #515, where he became a state officer.

On Feb. 20, 1953, Glenn married his wife of nearly 58 years, the former Betty Mae Ott. She preceded him in passing on Feb. 10, 2011. He is survived by his son, Randy (Maureen) Wenger of New Philadelphia; daughter-in-law, Marcia Wenger of Dover; five grandchildren, Daniel and Josh Maley, Seth and Parker (Michelle) Swegheimer and Emma Wenger; two great-grandchildren, Taylor Maley and Logan Swegheimer; and his brother, James Wenger of New Philadelphia. In addition to his parents and wife, Glenn was preceded in death by his son, Mike; and 10 siblings.

A graveside service for friends and family will be held in Jerusalem Church Cemetery on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Larry Sams officiating. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Glenn by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now