Glenn M. Wenger
90, of New Philadelphia, passed away in New Dawn Health Care Center at Dover, on May 3, 2019 following a period of declining health. Born in New Philadelphia on Sept. 25, 1928, he was the son of the late Daniel and Elizabeth (Kuhns) Wenger. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School, Glenn joined the United States Army where he served during the Korean Conflict. Later, he joined the former Joy Manufacturing working as a laborer. Glenn was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #515, where he became a state officer.
On Feb. 20, 1953, Glenn married his wife of nearly 58 years, the former Betty Mae Ott. She preceded him in passing on Feb. 10, 2011. He is survived by his son, Randy (Maureen) Wenger of New Philadelphia; daughter-in-law, Marcia Wenger of Dover; five grandchildren, Daniel and Josh Maley, Seth and Parker (Michelle) Swegheimer and Emma Wenger; two great-grandchildren, Taylor Maley and Logan Swegheimer; and his brother, James Wenger of New Philadelphia. In addition to his parents and wife, Glenn was preceded in death by his son, Mike; and 10 siblings.
A graveside service for friends and family will be held in Jerusalem Church Cemetery on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Larry Sams officiating. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Glenn by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2019