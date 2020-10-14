1/1
Glenna I. Rimer
1931 - 2020
Glenna I. Rimer

age 89, of Dover, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover. Born September 21, 1931, in Orrville, she was the daughter of the late C. E. and Glenna McClure Badger. Glenna graduated from Orrville High School, and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Kent State University. She became a teacher, and, for the first two years of her career, taught at Oak Street Elementary School in Orrville. On August 12, 1956, Glenna married Paul "Peck" Rimer. The couple moved to Tuscarawas County where Glenna taught elementary education in the New Philadelphia City Schools for 28 years. In 2004, Glenna was recognized by the Quaker Foundation for her dedicated service to the New Philadelphia City Schools. She was a member of New Philadelphia's First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. Glenna also belonged to the Alpha Kappa Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, the Tuscarawas County Teachers and Ohio Retired Teachers Associations. She enjoyed traveling and gardening - especially growing roses.

Besides her parents, Glenna was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, on November 26, 2015, and her siblings, Ruth Denholm, Sarah Maurer, Clarence Badger, and Martha Skidmore. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated without visitation or ceremony. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Glenna, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Glenna's memory be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4500 Rockside Rd., Independence, OH 44131


Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
