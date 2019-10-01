|
|
Gloria J. Mackey
68, of New Philadelphia, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 28, 2019, after a bravely fought battle with cancer. Born March 25, 1951 in Canton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late George Norman and Betty Jane (Adams) Freed. A 1969 graduate of Claymont High School, Gloria was a longtime resident of Tuscarawas County. She was a manager for Dairy Mart for many years and attended Legacy Church in New Philadelphia. Gloria will be remembered for living her life with love and enthusiasm – especially when enjoying country music concerts and travelling to Hawaii.
She is survived by her loving husband, David J. Mackey; son, Timothy (companion, Kim Satterfield) Copeland of Scio; daughter, Heather (Jeremiah) Norris of Uhrichsville; grandchildren: Chad Strain and Ryan (fiancée, Makayla Locker) Strain; great-grandson, Carter Lee Strain; step-children, John (Abby Everett-Jakes) Mackey of San Francisco and Lisa (Gerry) O'Neil of Columbus; step-grandchildren, Kaleigh (companion, Chris) and Clay O'Neil, and Chris, Jay and Heather Norris; step-great-grandchildren, Lilith Rhiannon O'Neil and William Norris; sister-in-law, Linda Freed of Wintersville; several nieces and nephews; and a host of dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Freed.
According to Gloria's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation or service. Rather, she would prefer that all who love her would gather together in small, comfortable groups when the time is right for them to remember her in their own way. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 1, 2019