Gloria Jean Fox "Together Again"
76, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover following a lengthy illness. Born in Canton, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Jean Elizabeth (Cole) Calhoun and was a graduate of Glenwood High School and the Gerber Beauty School in Canton. Over the years, Gloria had been employed as a Manager for the former Quick Check Convenience Store in Dover, Dunkin Diamonds & Gold in New Philadelphia and had retired from J.D. Byrider at Dover where she worked as the Office Manager. Gloria was a member of the Cathedral of Life Church at Canton. Along with her brother Ted, her sister Marylin and her cousin Glenda, they formed the gospel quartet, 'White Dove Ministry', which performed and ministered to thousands of people throughout the United States. Her hobbies included, watching movies, drawing, playing cards, bingo, playing her guitar, fishing, camping and mushroom hunting and was an avid supporter of the ASPCA and Wounded Warrior programs. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Fox on Dec. 23, 1997. Surviving are two sons, Brian (Kim) Fox of New Philadelphia and Kevin (Andrea) Fox of Dover; seven grandchildren, Kelli Ickes, Kyle (Glenda) Ickes, Brandon Fox, Baili Fox, Alyssa Fox, Kaden Fox and Gavin Fox; two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Scarlett Ickes; two brothers, William "Bill" (Anita) Calhoun and Ted (Kathy) Calhoun and a sister, Marilyn (Alex) Panos.
A private family graveside service is to be held with Pastor Dana Gammill officiating and a celebration of Gloria's life is to be held at a later date. The Geib Funeral Center at Dover is handling the arrangements. The family wishes that memorial contributions, in memory of Gloria, be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Gloria by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 25, 2020