Golda Rose Ash


1939 - 2020
Golda Rose Ash Obituary
Golda Rose Ash "Together Again"

age 81, of 28700 Norris Road, Tippecanoe, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 21, 2020 near Stillwater, Tuscarawas County, Ohio. She was born Jan. 4, 1939 in Tennessee; a daughter of the late Hucie Wicker and Nadine Wicker. Golda graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1957. She was employed by Holy Grounds Café in Dennison as a cook. She was a member of the Tippecanoe United Methodist Church.

Her husband, Charles Eugene Ash, Jr. died May 14, 2018. They were married on Jan. 9, 1960. Surviving are a daughter, Linda F. Chandler (Tracy) Holdren of Cambridge; a son, Paul Leslie (Georgia Patterson) Ash of Tippecanoe; five grandchildren, Shannon (Howard) Wetzler of Cambridge, Heather (Brian) Chandler of Dillonvale, Jessica Cox of Uhrichsville, Megan Smith of Tippecanoe, and Landon (Taylor) Ash of Dennison; ten great-grandchildren, Nolan, Aubree, Mackenzie, Cole, Allison, Eli, Emma, Hattie, Dontay and Braylynn; and seven siblings, Donald (Mary Lou) Wicker of Indiana, Shirley (Don) Greenwood of Florida, Randy Wicker of Florida, Ronnie (Barb) Wicker of Missouri, Terry Wicker of Mineral City, Jerry Cope of Mineral City, and Brenda Strong of New Philadelphia. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ray Edward Ash on Jan. 29, 2006 and a son-in-law, Jeff Chandler on March 31, 2006.

Private viewing and services will be held in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport with Pastor David Koch officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery. The family would appreciate memories and condolences be shared online on the funeral home's website. www.kochfuneralhome.net

Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 24, 2020
