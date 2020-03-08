Home

POWERED BY

Grace E. Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace E. Shaw Obituary
Grace E. Shaw

69, of Uhrichsville passed away following a lengthy illness on March 6, 2020 at Community Hospice Truman House. Born August 2, 1950 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Thomas James and Mildred Edna (Singer) Shaw. Grace graduated from Claymont High School in 1970 and was a member of the Dennison Presbyterian Church.

Surviving family includes her sister, Joan (Tom) Hizer; nephews, Nicholas (Misty) Hizer, Nathan (Hedda) Hizer, and Matthew (Laci) Hizer; and great nieces and nephews, Nyah, Imogen, Liev, Willoughby, Isla, Michael, Lucy and Leah. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a nephew, Eric Hizer.

A graveside service officiated by Rev. Carolyn Behrendt will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6 at the Gnadenhutten Clay-Union Cemetery. Those wishing to honor her memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -