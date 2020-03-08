|
Grace E. Shaw
69, of Uhrichsville passed away following a lengthy illness on March 6, 2020 at Community Hospice Truman House. Born August 2, 1950 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Thomas James and Mildred Edna (Singer) Shaw. Grace graduated from Claymont High School in 1970 and was a member of the Dennison Presbyterian Church.
Surviving family includes her sister, Joan (Tom) Hizer; nephews, Nicholas (Misty) Hizer, Nathan (Hedda) Hizer, and Matthew (Laci) Hizer; and great nieces and nephews, Nyah, Imogen, Liev, Willoughby, Isla, Michael, Lucy and Leah. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a nephew, Eric Hizer.
A graveside service officiated by Rev. Carolyn Behrendt will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6 at the Gnadenhutten Clay-Union Cemetery. Those wishing to honor her memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 8, 2020