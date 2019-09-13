Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
89, of New Philadelphia, passed away at the Community Hospice Truman House on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born February 25, 1930 in Tippecanoe, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Roy Emmett and Sarah Lillian (Crawford) Cotton.

On November 22, 1947, Grace married George Dean Ohler, Sr. with whom she enjoyed 37 ½ years of loving marriage until his passing on May 30, 1985. They are survived by a son, G. Dean Ohler, Jr. with whom she had resided; daughter-in-law, Linda Ohler; grandsons, Timothy (Kristen) Ohler and Chad Ohler; great-grandchildren, Macey, Garrett (Brittany), Bryce, Christine, Nichole, Montie and Billie Jean; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Ohler; granddaughter-in-law, Amber Ohler; sister, Helen McHenry; and brother, Paul Ronald Cotton. Grace was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who had also cooked for several area businesses. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards with her friends in several card clubs over the years, and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Park Christian Church in Dennison.

Services, officiated by Rev. Wanda Romig, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019
