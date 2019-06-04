|
|
Grace M. Barnhart "Together Again"
Age 76, of Canton, passed away Sat., June 1, 2019. She was born June 28, 1942 in Canton, a daughter of the late Ralph and Thelma (Gordon) Kerr, was raised in Zoar, and had been a Canton resident most of her life. Grace drove a school bus for Sandy Valley Local Schools, and was a housekeeper for Hennis Care Centre at Bolivar and also at The Regency. She was a member of Sandy Valley Church of God and also attended Arlington Ave. Church of God. Grace was a member of the Sandy Valley Eagles #3228 and the Auxiliary of the East Sparta Volunteer Fire Dept.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles O. Barnhart, on Nov. 23, 2017, and a brother, Jay Kerr. Grace is survived by three daughters and two sons, Kathy (Danny) Beatty, Beth (Paul) Phelps, Karen (David) Schiffer, Michael (Maricel) Barnhart, and Brian Barnhart; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Clifford Hughes officiating. Interment will be in Zoar Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Grace's memory may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on June 4, 2019