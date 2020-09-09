Grant Jameson Miller



infant son of Brian D. and Izabelle (Miller) Miller of 4807 TR 606, Fredericksburg (Mt. Hope) passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, three hours after being born at the Wooster Community Hospital. His parents are members of the Old Order Amish Church.



In addition to his parents, Grant is survived by his grandparents, Dennis J. and Elmina Miller of Dundee and David L. and Susan Miller of the home; great-grandparents, Roman J. C. and Ada Viola Miller of Sugarcreek, Jonas and Anna Miller of Charm, Dan and Mattie Yoder of the home, and Sevilla (late Levi) Miller of the home; as well as five uncles and an aunt. Preceding him in death is his great-grandfather Levi Miller.



Family graveside services will be held at the Yoder Cemetery in Salt Creek Twp. with Bishop Michael Yoder officiating on Tuesday evening, September 8.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



