1/
Grant Jameson Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grant's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grant Jameson Miller

infant son of Brian D. and Izabelle (Miller) Miller of 4807 TR 606, Fredericksburg (Mt. Hope) passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, three hours after being born at the Wooster Community Hospital. His parents are members of the Old Order Amish Church.

In addition to his parents, Grant is survived by his grandparents, Dennis J. and Elmina Miller of Dundee and David L. and Susan Miller of the home; great-grandparents, Roman J. C. and Ada Viola Miller of Sugarcreek, Jonas and Anna Miller of Charm, Dan and Mattie Yoder of the home, and Sevilla (late Levi) Miller of the home; as well as five uncles and an aunt. Preceding him in death is his great-grandfather Levi Miller.

Family graveside services will be held at the Yoder Cemetery in Salt Creek Twp. with Bishop Michael Yoder officiating on Tuesday evening, September 8.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved