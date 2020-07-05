Greg Allen Pierpoint
Age 41, of Dover and formerly of St. Clairsville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1978 in Wheeling, W.Va. Greg's life may have been cut short but he touched the hearts of many while he was with us. An avid sports enthusiast, Greg was the biggest Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He loved having the time of his life at rock concerts, such as Shinedown and Guns-N-Roses. Greg was a great son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend but most importantly, Greg had a deep love for his family and cherished the time they would spend together.
Greg is survived by his mother, Christine Pierpoint of Dover, Ohio; father, Rick (Dorothy) Pierpoint of Yorkville, Ohio; sister, Amanda (Ian) Kelly of Grafton, Ohio; Melissa (Derek) Blake of Martins Ferry, Ohio; four nephews as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A private family visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center and Crematory at Dover. A memorial service for family and friends will be held on July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Alpine Bible Church at Sugarcreek, Ohio. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Greg by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
.