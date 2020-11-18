1/1
GREGORY A. "GREG" MAST
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GREGORY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory A. "Greg" Mast

66, of Fresno, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Greg was born in Coshocton on September 1, 1954, to the late Henry and Helen E. (McClure) Mast. He graduated from Ridgewood High School and went right to work at Jones Metal where he has worked for 48 years; Greg was currently the Development Manager, also well known as the "Grand Prankster."

Greg was a devoted husband and father to his children, he treasured his time coaching and watching their sporting events and he especially cherished every moment with his grandchildren, Chloe and Claire. He enjoyed trips to the casino losing money with his wife, Penny, going on family vacations with his daughter, Lindsay, road trips with his son, Adam, and helping his son Todd on his farm. Greg also enjoyed farming his land, bailing hay, golfing, listening to 70's music and watching the Cleveland Indians.

He is survived by his loving wife, Penny L. (Smith) Mast; children: Lindsay (Tim) Marquis of Baltic, Adam Mast and Todd (Abbey) Mast both of Fresno; step-children, Coleton Helter of TX and Hayden Davis of Fresno; grandchildren, Chloe and Claire Marquis; brother, David (Loretta) Mast of Coshocton; siste,r Diann (Vernon) Mizer of Fresno; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Funeral services for Greg will be at the Chili Crossroads Bible Church, 29445 CR 10, Fresno, on Saturday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Neal Dearyan and Chad Olinger officiating. Due to COVID-19, visitors coming to the funeral home and church must wear their own masks to enter and attendees coming inside the building will be limited. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Coshocton County Junior Fair Board, 707 Kenilworth Ave., Coshocton, Ohio 43812; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at:

www.themillerfuneralhome.com

The Miller Funeral Home, 740-622-8000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Chili Crossroads Bible Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chili Crossroads Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 17, 2020
Greg Mast was a genuine problem solver who had a way of applying his will and talent to metal forming, to his life long employer in many other ways, and to his family. His contributions to all of his life long ambitions will never be forgotten. Marion Sutton
Marion M Sutton
Coworker
November 17, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laura Hursey
November 17, 2020
He was a good man and am blessed to have had him in CJ’s life! RIP
Jamie Helter
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved