Gregory A. "Greg" Mast66, of Fresno, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Greg was born in Coshocton on September 1, 1954, to the late Henry and Helen E. (McClure) Mast. He graduated from Ridgewood High School and went right to work at Jones Metal where he has worked for 48 years; Greg was currently the Development Manager, also well known as the "Grand Prankster."Greg was a devoted husband and father to his children, he treasured his time coaching and watching their sporting events and he especially cherished every moment with his grandchildren, Chloe and Claire. He enjoyed trips to the casino losing money with his wife, Penny, going on family vacations with his daughter, Lindsay, road trips with his son, Adam, and helping his son Todd on his farm. Greg also enjoyed farming his land, bailing hay, golfing, listening to 70's music and watching the Cleveland Indians.He is survived by his loving wife, Penny L. (Smith) Mast; children: Lindsay (Tim) Marquis of Baltic, Adam Mast and Todd (Abbey) Mast both of Fresno; step-children, Coleton Helter of TX and Hayden Davis of Fresno; grandchildren, Chloe and Claire Marquis; brother, David (Loretta) Mast of Coshocton; siste,r Diann (Vernon) Mizer of Fresno; several nieces and nephews.Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Funeral services for Greg will be at the Chili Crossroads Bible Church, 29445 CR 10, Fresno, on Saturday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Neal Dearyan and Chad Olinger officiating. Due to COVID-19, visitors coming to the funeral home and church must wear their own masks to enter and attendees coming inside the building will be limited. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Coshocton County Junior Fair Board, 707 Kenilworth Ave., Coshocton, Ohio 43812; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at:The Miller Funeral Home, 740-622-8000