Gregory A. Rypien
Gregory A. Rypien

Gregory A. Rypien, 63, passed peacefully August 6, 2020, at Woodlawn Compassionate Care. He was born April 21, 1957 in Dennison, Ohio, the son of Carl and Barbara (Turnbull) Rypien. Greg graduated from Claymont High, class of 1976. After high school Greg married the love of his life, Christel (Vincent) Rypien. They celebrated their 42nd Anniversary in January. Greg enjoyed gardening, walking his dogs and socializing with friends and neighbors. He always was ready to lend a hand to anyone in need with his skills as a licensed electrician, plumber and jack of all trades.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Christel (Vincent) Rypien, are his son, Chad Rypien of Canton, Ohio; and his daughter, Andrea Rypien of Canton, Ohio; three brothers: John (Diana) Rypien of Dennison, Ohio; Timothy (Kurt Frenzel) Rypien of Canton, Ohio and Carl (Tami) Rypien of Uhrichsville, Ohio; many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid19. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be sent to:

https://everloved.com/life-of/gregory-rypien/donate/

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 10, 2020.
