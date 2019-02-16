|
Gregory Allen Edie
64, of Bowerston, passed away at his home on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Born Feb. 6, 1955 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Merle Baker Edie and Emma Jane (Cromer) Edie. Greg was a lifelong area resident who had been employed by Bowerston Shale Company for 35 years. He was an avid motorcyclist and was a member of the Motorcycle Association.
Greg will be deeply missed by his surviving family which includes his children, Gregory Edie, Jr., Kenneth Edie and Tracy (Matthew) Carter; grandchildren, McKenzie and Devon Fiester; brothers, Ronald (Donna) Edie and Dennis (Tina) Edie; brother-in-law, Daniel Decker; former spouse, Jackie Edie; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Sue Edie and Saundra Decker.
Services, officiated by Pastor Tom Dawson, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 16, 2019