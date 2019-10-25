|
Gregory L. Baker
59, of Westerville, Ohio and a former Dover resident died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the OSU James Center in Columbus. Born March 7, 1960 in Morehead, Kentucky, he was the son of Greta (Hensley) Baker of Dover and the late Lawrence L. "Larry" Baker who preceded him in 1989. Greg's business history centered around the food service equipment industry. His experience ranged from operations in restaurants; time as a dealer salesperson for over 20 years; manufacturer's representative with the Bireta Company as a sales rep; and partner specializing in innovative equipment for chain accounts worldwide. He founded and operated The Baker Group specializing in innovative cooking equipment for chains such as Wendys and Papa Johns around the world. His endeavors included regional, national, and international sales and support. He was a member of MAFSI and was a CFSP (Certified Food Service Professional). Greg was an avid golfer. He was a member of the Medallion Golf Club in Westerville. Golf was Greg's passion but beyond playing the game was demonstrated by his leadership at Medallion. He served two terms as president in 2012 and 2013. He also served on the House/Social Committee, Men's Golf Committee, Culinary Committee and was Chairman of the Ambassador Committee. He also served as a board member for The Medallion Scholarship. Greg loved to combine his two loves of golf and travel, often with his mother as his travel companion. Greg graduated from Dover High School in 1978 where he played football, basketball and baseball. He then continued his education at Capital University in Columbus where he also played basketball and in 1982 earned his degree. He was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan. Although Greg was born in Kentucky and lived most of his adult life in Columbus, he always considered Dover to be his home. He always maintained his ties to his alma maters, attending numerous class reunions. Throughout his life he was blessed with many friends. Greg was a big man in both stature and personality.
In addition to his mother, Greg is survived by his son, Taylor Zanville of Toledo; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his many friends.
A celebration of Greg's life will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 beginning at 3 p.m. at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. A reception will follow. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from noon until the time of service. Graveside services will be held at the Dover Burial Park on Monday at 11 am. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Greg can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County or any hospice organization in his memory.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 25, 2019