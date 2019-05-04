|
|
Gweneth V. Shively
age 104 of Dover died Thursday May 2, 2019 at Truman Hospice House in New Philadelphia after a brief period of declining health. She was born May 7, 1914 in Dover to the late William and Mable (Hoover) Wendling. She was a Dover High School Graduate. She was married 68 years to Blaine Shively prior to his passing in 2004.
She is survived by her son, Blaine (Janice) Shively of Dover, and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sister Hazel and brothers Ralph, Donald, William and Gene.
We would like to thank the owners and staff of Park Village Health Care Center for their loving care these last five years.
Cremation has been entrusted to Heritage Cremation Society and there will be no services.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 4, 2019