H. Caroline Reed
92, of Tuscarawas, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Park Village Assisted Living in Dover. Born January 2, 1927 in Tuscarawas, she was a daughter of the late John Edward and Emma Mary (Loveday) Garver. A 1946 graduate of Tuscarawas High School, Caroline was a lifelong resident and member of Sharon Moravian Church in Tuscarawas. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who had devoted her life to caring for her family.
On February 16, 1947, she married Earl Raymond Reed, Sr. with whom she enjoyed over 57 years of marriage until his passing on October 24, 2004. They are survived by three sons, Timothy J. (Suzanne) Reed, Earl R. "Butch" (Chris) Reed, Jr. and Vic E. Reed; daughter, Susan K. (Paul) Rummell; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Caroline is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Ripple; brother, Dan (Lela) Garver; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Garver.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens in Dover. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019