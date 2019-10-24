Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Dover
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Caroline Reed


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. Caroline Reed Obituary
H. Caroline Reed

92, of Tuscarawas, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Park Village Assisted Living in Dover. Born January 2, 1927 in Tuscarawas, she was a daughter of the late John Edward and Emma Mary (Loveday) Garver. A 1946 graduate of Tuscarawas High School, Caroline was a lifelong resident and member of Sharon Moravian Church in Tuscarawas. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who had devoted her life to caring for her family.

On February 16, 1947, she married Earl Raymond Reed, Sr. with whom she enjoyed over 57 years of marriage until his passing on October 24, 2004. They are survived by three sons, Timothy J. (Suzanne) Reed, Earl R. "Butch" (Chris) Reed, Jr. and Vic E. Reed; daughter, Susan K. (Paul) Rummell; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Caroline is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Ripple; brother, Dan (Lela) Garver; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Garver.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens in Dover. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now