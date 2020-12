Or Copy this URL to Share

H. Timothy



Bichsel



80, of Lancaster and formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020.



At the convenience of the family, a private family graveside service will be held in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia.



The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia, has been entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store