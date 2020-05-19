Halle (Hershberger) Temple
24, of Columbus and formerly of Sugarcreek, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home in Columbus. She was born in Wooster on August 18, 1995 to Jim and Julie (Gerber) Hershberger of Sugarcreek and married Alec Temple on June 15, 2019. He survives. She graduated from Garaway High School in 2014 and went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Ashland University. She was working at Irvin PR in Columbus and loved her OSU football. She was a member of Ethos Church in Columbus where her faith was her passion.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her brothers, Ian and Seth Hershberger both of Sugarcreek; her in-laws, Eric and Linda Temple of Wapakoneta, OH; brother-in-law, Wesley (Kathryn) Temple of Athens; her dogs, Gigi and Scout; grandparents, Dick and Jan Gerber of Berlin, Eli and Amanda Hershberger of Dundee, and Bill and Carole Hope of Laura, OH. She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Bob and Freda Gerber, Ben and Violet Miller, Abe and Mattie Hershberger and John and Sarah Miller.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that contributions, in loving memory of Halle, be made to Pelotonia benefiting critical cancer research, 450 W. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43215. Please include "to support Alec Temple's ride: AT0173" in the memo line or go to https://yourpelotonia.org/donate/donate-to-a-participant/and search for Alec Temple. Due to the current health crisis, Private Family Graveside services will be held at Union Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 19, 2020.