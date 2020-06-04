Hanes Hairstonage 79, transitioned from his earthly home in Midvale to his mansion in Glory on May 31, 2020. He was born July 4, 1940, in Walnut Cove, North Carolina to the late Joe Lyn and Laura Hairston. Hanes and his family moved to Ohio where he graduated from Midvale High School. Hanes was a talented basketball player and furthered his education on a partial scholarship to Ohio Northern in Ada, Ohio, where he received a degree in education. He later continued his studies at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio earning a Master's in education. Hanes taught middle school history in the Indian Valley School district for over 30 years. There are still many former students who can recite the Gettysburg Address from memory and recall the "correction" they received from Mr. Hairston. He coached several sports during his tenure including girls' basketball and boys/girls track. He was at one time President of the Teachers Association. During the summer months, Hanes worked security at several local businesses, including Midvale Speedway, he was a self-employed lawn care provider and also painted houses. After retirement, he worked at the National Lime and Stone Quarry where he was presented the Company Directors' Award for outstanding leadership, motivation and organizational skills to his community.He married the love of his life, Georgia Anne (Fulp) on October 22, 1966, and one daughter and two sons where blessed to that union. He loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His faith was extremely important to him and he consistently read his Bible and Sunday School commentary-trying to be the man God called him to be. Hanes was a faithful member of the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Dennison, Ohio. He served as chairman of the Deacon Board, as Sunday school teacher and superintendent, and as Missionary Society secretary. He supported the area churches and held offices in the New Era Baptist District Association. Hanes was always very busy. He was a member of the local chapter of the NAACP, MERC and past member and worthy patron of J. B. Easley Lodge #111. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed being part of a bowling league and men's softball team. His hobbies also included gardening and restoring antique cars especially the Chevrolet.Hanes is preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, Williaree Hairston; three brothers: Frank Hairston, George Hairston and Howard Hairston. He is survived by his children: Marelle (Bennie) Wallace of Oregon, Todd Hairston of Midvale and Marcus (Andrea) Hairston of Oregon; his oldest sister, Francis Carroll of Walnut Cove, North Carolina; sisters-in-law: Beulah Searcy of Dennison, Ohio, Ruby Hairston of North Carolina, Constance (Arthur) Johnson of Georgia; and two brothers-in-law, Lornis of Midvale, Ohio and John (Brenda) Carter of Georgia; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Dennison, Ohio or to Hospice of Tuscarawas County. There will be a memorial celebration at a later date. Services are entrusted to the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740-922-3153