Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
View Map
Harold Curtis Maurer


1926 - 2020
Harold Curtis Maurer Obituary
Harold Curtis Maurer

age 93, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Park Village Health Care Center at Dover following a period of declining health. Born on February 27, 1926, in New Philadelphia, Harold was a son of the late Curtis and Bertha Harstine Maurer. He was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School and faithfully served his country as a member of the United States Navy and was stationed aboard the LST-1101 USS Saline County. On November 22, 1947, Harold married the former Dorothy "Dottie" Moore. Together the couple raised two daughters, Janet and Julie. For 33 years Harold worked for IF Ridgid Tool as an electrician. He was a member of The First Baptist Church at New Philadelphia and a member of the New Philadelphia American Legion. As a couple, Harold and Dottie enjoyed traveling, taking cruises, playing golf and bowling. Harold also loved fishing, tinkering, and being a self-proclaimed cinematographer. In addition to his other hobbies, Harold sang Tenor with the Word of Life Quartet.

Harold is survived by two daughters, Janet Maurer of New Philadelphia and Julie (Robert) Korns of Bowerston; two grandchildren, Heather (Sean) Delsing of Iowa and Trevor (Rachael) Korns of Michigan; and four great-grandchildren, Kathryn Delsing and Troy, Addison, and Charlotte Korns. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Dottie and a brother, Willis Maurer.

The family will greet guests on Monday, February 17, 2020, in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover from 12:30 – 1:30 PM where Pastor Brian Flood will lead a service celebrating Harold's life at 1:30 PM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the Dover Burial Park. A meal and fellowship will be shared in the Hospitality Room of the Dover Geib Center following services. Memorial contributions in Harold's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Harold by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 14, 2020
