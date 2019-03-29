|
Harold E. Stertzbach, Jr.,
age 84 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Jonathan Stertzbach officiating.
Harold was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ in Louisville, OH and a brick mason and safety consultant with the Ohio Department of Workers' Compensation. He is preceded in death by siblings, Janet Cotham and Jerry Stertzbach and is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marian E. Stertzbach; children & spouses: Ronald & Susan Stertzbach of Liberty Township, OH, Raymond & Michele Stertzbach of Loganville, GA, Randall & Serena Stertzbach of Denver, NC; brothers: John Stertzbach of Ohio, Richard Stertzbach of Ohio; sisters: Marie Betz of Arizona, Eleanor Lautzenheiser of Ohio, Linda Torres of Utah, Kathy Malone of Ohio; and 8 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Harold's memory to the or Agape Hospice, 1395 S. Marietta Pkwy, Bldg 750, Ste 730, Marietta, GA 30067. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 29, 2019