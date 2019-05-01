|
|
Harold Eugene "Buff" Shaffer Sr. 1932-2019
Age 86, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Buff was born in Newcomerstown, Ohio, on June 23, 1932, to the late John Jackson and Helen (Porcher) Shaffer. Buff was a U. S. Army Veteran. He was employed at Cravat Coal Company for 24 years as a heavy equipment operator, until his retirement in 1994. Buff loved fishing, hunting and his dog "Sadie".
On August 7, 1981, Buff married Linda K. (Royer) Shaffer, who survives of the home. Also surviving are his children, Candice (Galen) Mast of Dover, Harold "B.J." (Annette) Shaffer Jr. of Dover, Lori Simmons of Gnadenhutten and Daniel (Maggie) Reynolds of Dennison; siblings, Robert (Eva) Shaffer of Tuscarawas, Richard (Martha) Shaffer of Uhrichsville and Doris Dague of Dover; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Buff was preceded in death by a brother, John Albert "Abe" Shaffer.
In keeping with Buff's wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed.
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.
740-922-3153
www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 1, 2019