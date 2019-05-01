Home

POWERED BY

Services
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Shaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Eugene "Buff" Shaffer Sr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Eugene "Buff" Shaffer Sr. Obituary
Harold Eugene "Buff" Shaffer Sr. 1932-2019

Age 86, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Buff was born in Newcomerstown, Ohio, on June 23, 1932, to the late John Jackson and Helen (Porcher) Shaffer. Buff was a U. S. Army Veteran. He was employed at Cravat Coal Company for 24 years as a heavy equipment operator, until his retirement in 1994. Buff loved fishing, hunting and his dog "Sadie".

On August 7, 1981, Buff married Linda K. (Royer) Shaffer, who survives of the home. Also surviving are his children, Candice (Galen) Mast of Dover, Harold "B.J." (Annette) Shaffer Jr. of Dover, Lori Simmons of Gnadenhutten and Daniel (Maggie) Reynolds of Dennison; siblings, Robert (Eva) Shaffer of Tuscarawas, Richard (Martha) Shaffer of Uhrichsville and Doris Dague of Dover; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Buff was preceded in death by a brother, John Albert "Abe" Shaffer.

In keeping with Buff's wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.

740-922-3153

www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now