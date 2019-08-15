Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH
Harold Hobert "Hobe" White


1941 - 2019
Harold Hobert "Hobe" White Obituary
Harold Hobert "Hobe" White

Age 77, of New Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Hennis Care Centre, Dover, after battling cancer. Born October 7, 1941, in Swink, Okla., he was a son of the late Leonard and Gracie Bean White. Hobe moved to Tuscarawas County in 1960 after visiting with a friend. Soon afterward, met the former Judy Brinkman and the couple were married on October 21, 1961. Hobe was employed as an officer with the Dover Police Department, and later served as chief deputy under Sheriff Louis J. Clark. In later years, he worked as a self-employed truck driver. Hobe attended St. Paul's Community Church in Mineral City.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; his children, Shaun (Leona) White and Kenda (Darrell); his grandchildren, Nicholas (Maggie) Watson, Brittany (Phil) Poole and Adam Flinn; his great-grandchildren, Codie, Kylie, Jayden, Piper, Serinity, Lilith and Brantley; his siblings, Retha, Ray, Vera, Bobbie, Ann, Phyllis and Pam; and his nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Hobe was preceded in death by his siblings, Ludy, Betty, Fred and Charlie.

A funeral service will be held Friday, August 16, at 11 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, with Pastor Mark Gross officiating. Burial will follow in Dover's Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. In keeping with Hobe's wishes, there will be no calling hours. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Hobe, please visit the obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Hobe's memory be made to St. Paul's Community Church, 8733 First St., Mineral City, OH 44656.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 15, 2019
