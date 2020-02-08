|
Harold J. George
85, of Birmingham, Ohio died Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born Friday, April 13, 1934 in Guernsey County to the late Arthur and Estella (Beal) George. Harold was happily married on December 21, 1969 to Doris (Hollingsworth) George, who survives. Harold is also survived by his children, Chris (David) Dobbins of Birmingham, Sam (Jennifer) George of Shreve; his grandchildren, Cassidy Dobbins, Zach George and Bethany George; his siblings, Lucille Tobin and Shirley (Jim) Emler of Gnadenhutten, Carol (David) Beal of Cambridge, Linda (Donald) Adkins of Birmingham; and many nieces and nephews.
Harold graduated from Madison High School. He joined the Army and served his country from 1955-1957, with much of his time stationed throughout Africa. After his time in the service, he graduated with a Master's Degree from Kent State University, and was a teacher at Claymont Jr. High for 32 years. Harold was a well-known and respected member of the community, helping anyone who needed a hand, and also encouraged and guided many local youth to learn to swim. He was a lifelong member of Birmingham Church, and was involved in many activities with the church family. Harold was a member of The Free and Accepted Masons of the Freeport Lodge #415. He was proud to help lead and guide many young men through the Boy Scouts of America program of Troop #560 Birmingham as Scoutmaster for over 60 years.
Services will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Birmingham United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2:30-7:00 p.m. at Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown, and also on Wednesday, preceding the service, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Harold will be laid to rest at Peoli Cemetery. A military graveside service will be conducted by the Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.
Addy Funeral Home
740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 8, 2020