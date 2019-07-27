|
Harold L. Stutzman "Together Again"
84, of Bolivar, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Harold was born Aug. 20, 1934 in Ripley Twp., Holmes Co. Ohio to the late Monroe L. and Ada D. (Fry) Stutzman. He married Shirley Ann Berner Jan. 27, 1957 and she preceded him in death on Aug. 1, 2017. They had been married 60 years. Harold was a graduate of Big Prairie-Lakeville- High School and then honorably served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Columbia Gas Transmission as a leak and corrosion technician. Harold attended the Baltic United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Bolivar American Legion Post 190 for over 50 years. Golfing, fishing and antiquing with his wife were some of his hobbies; he especially enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, never missing a game.
Surviving is a daughter, Cheryl (James) Litman of Baltic; three grandchildren, Brian (Samantha) Cropper of Louisville, Lise (Jonathon) Baker of Sugarcreek and Teresa (Michael) Mullet of Dundee; great-grandchildren, Zackery, Jerek, Colton, Gannon, Kayla, Mason and Kaden.
Friends may call Monday, July 29th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Schlabach Funeral Home, Shreve. Funeral services will start at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bill Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Shreve where military honors will be conducted by the 555th honors detachment. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the The Community Hospice House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Online condolences may be shared with the family at schlabachfh.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 27, 2019