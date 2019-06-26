Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
The Farmhouse by Zoar
8152 Dover-Zoar Road
Dover, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
The Farmhouse by Zoar
8152 Dover-Zoar Road
Dover, OH
View Map
Harold L. Swinford

age 71 of Dover, OH passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born on May 10, 1948 in Dover. Harold was a friend to all who knew him and lived every day of his life to the fullest. In his later years he loved attending car shows, going out to eat, spending time with his favorite companion, his Yorkie Sophia, catching up with friends and spoiling his grandchildren. Harold will now join his wife (Jessica), his mother (Gertrude) and father (Ervin). He is survived by his son Mike (Heidi) Swinford, his grandchildren Brianna and Michael, his wonderful extended family Tom (Diana) Springer, children Ryan, Lauren and Bob (Deb) Deseyn and son Bobby. He truly embraced and celebrated his family, friends and community. He was a graduate of Tuscarawas Valley High School (1966), retired from Timken Bearing Company and was a proud veteran. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the barn at The Farmhouse by Zoar at 8152 Dover-Zoar Road, Dover from 1:30-4:30 with a service starting at 2:00. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 26, 2019
