Harold Lee Clegg



77, of Newcomerstown, OH, passed away on August 5, 2020, at his home after a long illness. He was born in Kent, OH, on October 3, 1942, son of the late James and Neva Clegg. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Clegg; his daughter, Karen Clegg; grandson, Logan Lee Clegg; and granddaughter, Hannah Lee Burkhart. He is survived by his son, David (Nancy) Clegg; and daughter, Brenda Clegg. He is also survived by five grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and another on the way. Lee also leaves behind his best friend and companion, his dog Mattie. Lee served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He later worked and retired from Goodyear Tire Company. In Lee's spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, camping, and going on motorcycle trips.



An outdoor Celebration of Life with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 8th., at his home, 19786 CR 106, Newcomerstown, OH 43832. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Harold Lee Clegg to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store