Harold O.



Patterson



age 95, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at his home in Columbus. Born in Dennison on Jan. 4, 1925 to the late Herbert and Florence Patterson. He was a veteran, and served with the United States Army. Mr. Patterson will be privately interred with is parents in Evergreen Cemetery. SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with his care.



