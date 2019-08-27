|
|
Harold Riddle
78, of Uhrichsville, died Monday, August 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Laura; children,
Misty (Wayne) Valentine and Keith (Brooke)
Riddle; grandsons, Lane (Stephanie), Clay, Drew and Drake Riddle; and several siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Doris Riddle, and brother, Sammy Riddle.
A Navy veteran, he had been employed by Firestone and Republic Steel and was a member of Legacy Church in New Philadelphia.
A celebration of his life is planned for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 27, 2019