R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Harold Riddle

78, of Uhrichsville, died Monday, August 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Laura; children,

Misty (Wayne) Valentine and Keith (Brooke)

Riddle; grandsons, Lane (Stephanie), Clay, Drew and Drake Riddle; and several siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Doris Riddle, and brother, Sammy Riddle.

A Navy veteran, he had been employed by Firestone and Republic Steel and was a member of Legacy Church in New Philadelphia.

A celebration of his life is planned for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 27, 2019
