Harold W. Edwards 1931-2019
Age 87, of Scio (Tappan Lake), Ohio, formerly of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 25, 1931, in Rush Township, Harold was the son of the late Daniel Kees and Anna Margaret (Reiker) Edwards. A life time resident of the area, Harold attended Uhrichsville High and served in the United States Air Force.
In addition to his parents, Harold is preceded in death by his sisters, Rebecca (Milton) Furbay, Maxine (Robert) Sampson, Vada (Fred) Ravine, Helen (Robert) Clarke; infant sisters, Velva Mae and Verna Opal; brothers, Dallas (Irene) Edwards and Ernest (Betty) Edwards; brother-in-law, Dean Jarvis and great grandchild, Breanna Frei. Surviving are his wife, Ann Louise Bridgeman, who he married November 9, 1952; his five children, Brenda (Greg) Colvin, Cheryl (Dave) Martini, Cherie Scott, Kris Edwards and Kene (Dawn) Edwards; sister Lois Jarvis; eleven grandchildren, Keith (Leslie) Colvin, Amber (Joe) Frei, Lindsay (Mike) Pempin, Ashley (Liam) Kelley, Brittney (Jon) Osterstock, Zane Martini, Brent and Lauren Scott, Kees (Marissa) Edwards, Devin and Kollin Edwards; and twelve great grandchildren, Abby and Laney Colvin, Riley and James Frei, Jaxson, Lincoln and Carter Pempin, Oliver and Fitzpatrick Kelley, Owen, Breckin and Ruby Osterstock and numerous nieces and nephews. Harold worked at Warner Swasey. He was a member of Local 1285 and director of IAM District #28. He served as Mayor and Safety Director of Uhrichsville. He was a member of the Eagles, Elks, Moose Lodge and the American Legion. Harold enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, remodeling homes, and doing various projects around the house, attending Indy car races, spending time with his family and friends, winters in Oak Grove, Fla. and golfing with his snowbird buddies.
Funeral services for Harold will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. in Uhrichsville, with Pastor Mike Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at East Avenue Cemetery in New Philadelphia. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m., on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave., SW, New Philadelphia, OH, 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019