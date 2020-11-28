Harold W. Rothenstine "Together Again"
91, of Dover, passed away in the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Born in Coshocton on June 27, 1929, he was the son of the late Charles Walter and Elsie Mae (Moore) Rothenstine. After completing his formal education he began his professional career which spanned 36 years with Ridge Tool in New Philadelphia.
On Oct. 30, 1948, he married his late wife, the former Florence Barbara Regula, with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage to prior to her passing. They were blessed with the birth of their children, Julia (Melvin "Skip") White, Dianna (David) Groh, Cindy (David) Keitch, Wendy (Bret) Harshey and Kimberly (Eric) Belknap; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchild. In addition to his parents and wife, Harold was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Horsfall; an infant son, Jody; a granddaughter, Rachael Horsfall; and his siblings.
In keeping with Harold's wishes there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Harold by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com
. Memorial contributions may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.