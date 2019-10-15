|
Harriet Agnes Snyder McCluskey
Harriet Agnes Snyder McCluskey, age 93, of Scio, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Sunnyslope Nursing Home, Bowerston. Born June 24, 1926 in Conotton she was a daughter of the late Bert W. Snyder and Ruth Ranson Snyder. She graduated from Scio High School in 1944 and went on to school becoming a state certified cosmetologist. Harriet worked in the decal department of the Scio Pottery for over 30 years and also worked at the former Scio Nutrition Center. She was an active member of the Scio American Legion Post 482 Auxiliary and the former Scio Civic Club. She was well known in the area for her cooking, especially her delicious cookies she shared with family and friends. But what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband John F. McCluskey, Jr., on April 19, 2006, they were married on February 21, 1947. Also preceding her in death are a grandson Dakota Hoobler, a daughter-in-law Kathy McCluskey, sisters Joyce Noviski and Betty Sabo, a brother Eugene Snyder and a twin brother Harry Thomas Synder.
Surviving are children David (Kim) McCluskey of Charleston, WV, John (Lydia) McCluskey and Gary McCluskey both of Scio, Nancy (Terry) Burke of Evanston, WY and Dorinda McCluskey of Canton; fourteen grandchildren, four step grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Services will be held Thursday, October 17th at 11 am in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Friends may call Wednesday October 16th from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Scio American Legion Post 482 Auxiliary, 38175 Crimm Rd, Scio, OH 43988.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019