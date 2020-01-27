Home

Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
Harriet Ann Chaney


1950 - 2020
Harriet Ann Chaney Obituary
Harriet Ann Chaney

69, of Newcomerstown passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. She was born April 23, 1950 in Tuscarawas to the late Kenneth and Edith (Dunkle) Hines. She was a homemaker. Harriet loved her grandkids and cooking, always looking for new recipes. She loved antiquing, dancing, and reading. She also loved her animals. On September 29, 1972, she married William E. Chaney who survives.

She is also survived by her son, Christopher Chaney of Newcomerstown; two daughters, Stephanie (Shawn) Baker of Newcomerstown and Terri (Joseph) Poorman of Navarre; grandchildren, Shawn (Laura) Baker, Dakota Tracy, Jacob McCune, Haley and Ryan Baker, Laci Foraker, Faith, Nicole, and Emma Poorman, Halli, Hali, Chandler, and Charli Wilson; her brother, Ronald Hines of Freeport; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Keeley Baker; son-in-law, Paul Wilson; and her brother, Larry Hines.

Services will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com

Addy, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 27, 2020
