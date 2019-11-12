Home

Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
Harriet Ann Erba

Harriet Ann Erba Obituary
Harriet Ann Erba

Age 84, of Bowerston, Ohio, died Thursday morning, November 7, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia. She was born July 31, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Harry and Anna Haschak Karafa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Jenkins and a brother, Richard Karafa. She retired in August of 1990 after 22 years of service as a Patient Accounts Biller for Parma Community Hospital in Parma, Ohio. A graduate of Lincoln High School in Cleveland, she was a member of the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene. Harriet enjoyed the challenge of crossword puzzles and puzzle books. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Anthony Erba, whom she married July 11, 1979; a son, Jeffrey (Patty) Bognar of California; a daughter, Mrs. Susan (Steve) Bartnicki of Aurora, Ohio; a son-in-law, Wesley Jenkins of Michigan; a sister-in-law, Elaine Karafa; three grandsons, Michael (Rebecca) Bartnicki, Joshua (Melissa) Bartnicki, and Dakota Jenkins and six great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Frank Leghart officiating. Interment of her ashes will follow services. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 12, 2019
