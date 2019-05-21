Harriett L. Gossett Smith



99, formerly of Port Washington, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Park Village South in New Philadelphia. She was born in Newark, OH on November 2, 1919 to the late Frank and Emma (Bond) Murphy and then married Milton L. Gossett on June 25, 1938. He died June 26, 1979. She then married Lamar Smith on September 9, 1989. He died November 22, 2009. She was retired from the Port Washington Post office, where she worked as postal service clerk. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ at Port Washington.



She is survived by her children, Judy Hanshaw and Frances Kay Dennis both of Newcomerstown, Sharon Merritt of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Lonnie (Ginny) Gossett of Port Washington; two step-children, David (Doris) Smith and Shirley (Jack) Kofoed; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and two husbands, she was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Frank; brother, Richard N. Murphy and 2 grandchildren, Jody Hanshaw and Lori Beth Dennis.



Memorial Services celebrating the life of Harriett will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Port Washington with Rev. Robert Buckley officiating. Private family Burial will be held in Union Cemetery in Port Washington. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on May 21, 2019