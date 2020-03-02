|
Harry Gerber, Jr.
93, of Walnut Creek, Ohio, died peacefully at Walnut Hills on February 29, 2020. He was born in Walnut Creek Township on June 6, 1926, to Harry, Sr., and Kate (Hershberger) Gerber. On May 20, 1948, he married Doris Schrock, who died on September 27, 1991. He married Ruth Deetz Miller on February 12, 1994, and she survives. As a young husband, Harry worked as a carpenter for his father-in-law, builder Albert Schrock. He then took a job with Kline Lumber where he worked for many years, eventually also returning to boyhood roots and becoming a dairy farmer. In his retirement, beautiful wood lured him into possibilities, and as sawdust piled up in his workshop, there emerged many varied pieces of furniture, lazy susans, fold-up stools, and comfortable lawn chairs that are now in homes across the country. Pieces of wood ignored by others transformed into unique creations under his hand. He was a lover of the outdoors and a ballplayer. His humor was quiet and dry; if you weren't listening carefully, you'd miss some really good chuckles. With Ruth, he enjoyed many travels and spent almost every winter in Citrus Park, Bonita Springs, Florida, where he looked forward to playing and coaching ballgames, eating hot dogs at the ball park, and sharing the camaraderie of their Citrus Park family of friends. While in Bonita Springs, they found a church home at Anchor Christian Church.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children and stepchildren: Elaine Starner of Walnut Creek; Kathy (Dan) Schlabach of Sugarcreek; Randy (Marie) of Centerburg; Vicki (Rob) VanNatta of Walnut Creek; Ron Miller of Navarre; Karen (Gary) Walcher of Los Angeles, CA; and Lois Lewis of Topack, AZ. 17 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings and in-laws Maxine (Wayne, deceased) Gerber, Alice (Doran) Horrisberger; June (Budd) Miller; Stan (Barb) Gerber; and in-laws Lowell and Lucie Nofziger, Martha Schrock, and Galen and Jan Deetz.
A private committal service will be held Wednesday morning, March 4th. Friends are invited to visit with the family between 11:00 a.m. and 12 noon at St. John's Church of Walnut Creek, where Harry and Ruth attended, and a memorial service will follow at 12 noon. Lunch will be served at Der Dutchman Restaurant. The family is especially grateful to staff at Walnut Hills who cared for Harry-and us-as their own family.
We, his children, learned from Dad's example: There's great blessing in going the second mile. Try to understand the other person's perspective, because there's always at least two or even three sides to the story. As much as possible, live peaceably, with patience and kindness toward others. Nature holds beauty and wonder that gives comfort and healing to the soul; sunsets and sunrises are particularly amazing. Love the Lord. Sing to Him and study His Word. Go to church. Don't hold too tightly to the material things of this world. Do NOT yell at the refs. And eat ice cream every day, if possible. In his last years, his greatest challenge was dealing with a body that would no longer do everything his mind still desired. He was blessed with a wife who was a loving and skilled caregiver and gave him many more years in the comfort of his home. We are certain that when Jesus finally said, "It's time," Dad leaped out of that body to a new, healed, complete life. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 2, 2020