Harry Junior Kenney
Of Newcomerstown, passed with his family by his side Friday, November 20, 2020 at Union Hospital, following a battle with coronavirus. Born November 13, 1971, to Harry Arthur Kenney and Carole Yvonne Lawver, Harry was a 1990 graduate of Indian Valley High School and earned a bachelor's degree in Conservation of Natural Resources from The Ohio State University in 1995. "Ham" or "Hammer" as so many knew him, was beloved by those who had the privilege to make his acquaintance. His warm smile and hearty laugh were staples of a vibrant attitude that made him a wonderful husband, father, friend and so much more. A truly one-of-a-kind man, Harry was known as an uncle, brother, and father well beyond his family ties. His influence stretched far beyond his home and place of work. Harry spent his time working as a District Conservationist for the National Resources Conservation Service, earning his rank after his initial employment in 1999. He found the most happiness working on his family's farm, tending to cows that he called his "girls," keeping things running smoothly, and making hay with his father, brothers-in-law, and nephew. Some of his other joys included yearly family vacations to the beaches along the Gulf of Mexico, attending Indian Valley football and West Virginia basketball games, playing basketball on Sunday nights with friends and family at local gyms, visiting long-time friend Bob Snyder, and spending evenings at home with his family. An active member of the Indian Valley Foundation and the Port Washington Masonic Lodge 202, Harry was integral in fostering growth in youth through scholarships. One of the best cheerleaders for multiple Indian Valley sports, Hammer was a key component to the sidelines at events throughout his years. A part of the Sons of the American Legion for the Thomas C. Montgomery American Legion Post 431, Harry enjoyed spending time with family and friends during breakfast and dinner there for many years.
Ham is survived by his wife of 26 years, Tracie, who he took care of through sickness and health, and his two daughters, Madison (Nick) McWilliams of Newcomerstown and Allison (Brandon) Anderson of Port Washington; his sisters, Donna (Brent) Peeper and Suzie (Jerry) Regula, both of Newcomerstown; his sister-in-law, Beverly (Chris) Pearch and their children; mother-in-law, Maryanna Long and father-in-law, Marion Long; brother-in-law, Adam Long and his companion, Jacob Reeb. He will be greatly missed by numerous nieces and nephews, who were like his own children. Harry was also expected to be a grandfather soon, something he greatly looked forward to. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
An active member of King's United Methodist, memorial contributions are asked to be made in his memory to the church at 5651 Kings Ridge Road, Newcomerstown, OH 43832. The family also requests contributions to be made to the Indian Valley Foundation at 100 North Walnut Street, P.O. Box 171, Gnadenhutten, OH.
Services will be held at the Indian Valley High School gymnasium on Wednesday, November 25, at 2 p.m. with visitation prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will immediately follow the service at King's Church Cemetery. At this time, the six-foot rule and mask wearing will be required, with guests politely asked to pay their respects and to not congregate at either site. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
.
Addy Funeral Home
740-498-8111