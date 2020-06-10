Harry Wayne Ott
Harry Wayne Ott

55, of Baltic died Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. He was born in Dover on Sept. 19, 1964 to the late William E. and Joann (Weigand) Ott and married Devin Parsons on Oct. 15, 1983. She survives. He was a graduate of Garaway High School/Buckeye JVS auto mechanics program in 1982. He was a farmer, worked at Belden Brick from 1996-2020, was owner of Dover Road Dari in Sugarcreek for the last 8 years, and was a member of Goshen Community Church of the Nazarene in Goshen. He enjoyed gardening (especially grapes), hunting, coaching softball, grilling and bowling.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Blake Ott of Cleveland Heights and Jessa (Travis Robinson) Ott of Athens, Ohio; siblings, William (Carla) Ott of Fresno and Jody (Steve Schlabach) Ott of Baltic; sister-in-law, Shannon (Ed) Mathias of New Philadelphia; brother-in-law Michael Parson of Nevada; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, Chelsey (Cameron) Scott, Karlee and Krew Scott, Chad (Karmann Grezlik) Mathias, Aimee (Scott) and Mason Spillman, Adam (Shawna) Burger, Logan Burger, Tyler Burger, and Sheena (Nate) Christy, Katie and Sara Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Emily and Bethany Ott; brother, Keith Ott; nephew, Brian Ott; niece, Alice Ott; and in-laws, Larry and Bertha Parsons.

Family services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Lee Randolph officiating. Public burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic. Friends may call on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home with social distancing being observed.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Service
11:00 AM
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Prayers for the family and friends who knew and loved Harry.
Dakota Goldsberry
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Rest in peace old friend.
Mike Farnsworth
Friend
