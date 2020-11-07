1/1
HARVEY H. BOWMAN
1934 - 2020
Harvey H. Bowman

86, of Millersburg, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek. He was born in Holmes County on June 28, 1934, to the late Harvey and Lizzie (Lehman) Bowman; and married Katie Hershberger on March 31, 1955. She died March 15, 1983. He married Bertha Yoder on September 28, 1985 and she survives. He retired in 2006 from Holmes Lumber; and was a member of Son Light Chapel near Maysville.

In addition to his wife Bertha, he is survived by daughters: Mary (Daniel) Steiner of Walnut Creek, Betty (Wayne) Miller of Sugarcreek, Karen (Myron) Troyer of Berlin and Deborah (Glendon) Yoder of Phoenix, AZ; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers; five sisters; and two step-sisters.

Friends may call on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at the Son Light Chapel near Maysville. Private family funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneral.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Son Light Chapel
NOV
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Son Light Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc.
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
