Hayes E. Wisman, Sr.
age 83, of State Route #212 N.E., Mineral City, Ohio, died Friday evening, January 3, 2020 in his residence following a period of declining health. He was born August 25, 1936 in Marshall County, West Virginia and was the son of the late Rex Emerson Wisman and Doris R. Pierce Wisman Reardon. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his step-father, Russell Reardon, a brother, Joey Reardon, and a sister, Mary Jane Rossner. Hayes was a self-employed independent contractor who owned and operated Wisman Service and Repair until his retirement in 2004. He was a proud Korean War era veteran of the United States Marine Corps who served from 1953-1957. He also served as a member of the Army National Guard from 1966-1970. Many of the attitudes and habits that he exhibited throughout his life were the result of the lessons of discipline that developed from his military service. He was a member of the Marine Corps League in New Philadelphia, the Carr-Bailey Post #519 of the American Legion at Mineral City, and the New Philadelphia V.F.W. Post #1445 at New Philadelphia where he was an active participant in the funeral detail and special parades and events. He was noted for his signature handlebar moustache and ever-present bolo ties. Hayes was strong-willed and determined, but was also a compassionate and loving husband, father, and grandfather. His strong and constant presence will be missed by his family and countless friends.
He is survived by his wife, Eunice M. Felgenhauer Wisman, whom he married September 7, 1957; his five children: Debbie Loudermilk and Hayes E. Wisman, Jr, both of Dennison, OH, Mrs.Tina (Tracy) Nussbaum and Mrs. Tammy (Randy) Burgess, both of New Philadelphia, OH, and Dell (Angela) Wisman of Sherrodsville, OH, nine grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren; two sisters, Ruthann Delgado of Canton, OH, and Sandy Reardon of Carrollton, OH; and a brother, Russ Reardon of Queen Valley, Arizona.
Following cremation, a private family service will be observed at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at Seville, OH where he will receive full military honors, with inurnment to follow. No local services will be observed. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. In recognition of their compassionate service to the Wisman Family, contributions in Hayes' memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website. And from the family of Hayes Wisman ... "Semper Fi".
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 6, 2020