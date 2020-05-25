Hayes Wisman
8/25/1936 - 01/03/2020
Happy Memorial Day to past, present and fallen soldiers. Today we honor you, and salute you for defending our country and our freedom.
Semper Fi
We love and miss you,
Your loving wife, family, friends and Gabby
Published in The Times Reporter on May 25, 2020.