Hazel E.
(Finnicum)
Kincaid-Martin
Hazel E. (Finnicum) Kincaid-Martin, passed away October 30, 2019 at the age of 76.
A memorial service will be held November 23, 2019 at First Christian Church of Malvern, 4046 Coral Rd. NW, Malvern, Ohio 44644 (330-863-1303). Friends and family will be received at 10:00 am and a service will follow at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations that they will give to Hazel's favorite charities in her honor. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:
www.heritagecremationsociety
.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 20, 2019