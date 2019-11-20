Home

Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Christian Church of Malvern
4046 Coral Rd. NW
Malvern, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church of Malvern
4046 Coral Rd. NW
Malvern, OH
Hazel E. (Finnicum) Kincaid-Martin

Hazel E. (Finnicum) Kincaid-Martin Obituary
Hazel E.

(Finnicum)

Kincaid-Martin

Hazel E. (Finnicum) Kincaid-Martin, passed away October 30, 2019 at the age of 76.

A memorial service will be held November 23, 2019 at First Christian Church of Malvern, 4046 Coral Rd. NW, Malvern, Ohio 44644 (330-863-1303). Friends and family will be received at 10:00 am and a service will follow at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations that they will give to Hazel's favorite charities in her honor. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:

www.heritagecremationsociety

.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 20, 2019
