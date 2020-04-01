Home

Service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Hazel M. Smith


1929 - 2020
Hazel M. Smith Obituary
Hazel M. Smith

age 90, of Bolivar, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born April 20, 1929 in New Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Henry and Fern (Eichel) Grove and had been a Mineral City resident most of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James E. Smith, on Jan. 7, 2005, and an infant son, James. Hazel is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and John Hamilton, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Tracie Calhoun and her children, Kristopher and Kendra, Candice (Mark) Ladrach and her children, Dakota and Matthew, and Ryan (Laura) Hamilton, and their children, Aubrie, Cameron, and Ava.

A Private Family Service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Mark Gross officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. There will be no public visitation. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 1, 2020
